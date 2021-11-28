Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

