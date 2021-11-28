Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Element Solutions worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

