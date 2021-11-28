Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,429.74 and $112.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00101266 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

