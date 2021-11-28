Electroneum Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $228.70 million and $831,533.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,565,075 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.