eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.99

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 5944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $608.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in eHealth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in eHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

