Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.
EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
