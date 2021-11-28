Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

