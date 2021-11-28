eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 17th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.