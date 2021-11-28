Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
