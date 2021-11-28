Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 49,426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

