Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of EAR opened at $5.67 on Friday. Eargo has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.