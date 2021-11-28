E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 430.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

EONGY opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

