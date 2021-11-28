e-Gulden One Day Trading Volume Reaches $129.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $129.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00355263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,963 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,701 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

