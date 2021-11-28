Dynamite Trading 30.2% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $66,331.46 and approximately $100,300.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00366586 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00014235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $670.73 or 0.01241138 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

