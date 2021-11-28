Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of DY opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

