Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE DY opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

