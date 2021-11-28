DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) & National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Head to Head Comparison

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A National Grid N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DT Midstream and National Grid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.08 $312.00 million N/A N/A National Grid $19.33 billion 2.50 $2.15 billion N/A N/A

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of National Grid shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DT Midstream and National Grid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 2 7 0 2.78 National Grid 0 1 10 0 2.91

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than National Grid.

Summary

National Grid beats DT Midstream on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator. The UK Gas Transmission segment includes the gas transmission networks in Great Britain and system operator in Great Britain. The U.S. Regulated segment involves gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks, and electricity transmission networks in New York and New England. The National Grid Ventures and Other segment comprises all commercial operations in metering with a focus on investment and future activities in emerging growth areas. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

