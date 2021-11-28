Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Up 1,469.8% in November

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 1,469.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dover Motorsports stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 128.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

