Dover Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Dover has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $171.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

