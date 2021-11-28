Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

