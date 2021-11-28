Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

