DNB Asset Management AS Sells 30,353 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,353 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 86.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 161.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $107.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

