DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.32% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

TAP stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

