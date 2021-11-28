DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.32% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
TAP stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
