DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $70,995,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.