DNB Asset Management AS Has $35 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.53% of Huntsman worth $35,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 21.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

