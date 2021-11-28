DNB Asset Management AS Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

