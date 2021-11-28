DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.