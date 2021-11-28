DNB Asset Management AS Buys 77,001 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $31,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

BX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.