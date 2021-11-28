DNB Asset Management AS Buys 16,854 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.