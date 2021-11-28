Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.43

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.43 and last traded at $166.18, with a volume of 38715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

