Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 83.4% in November

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DTGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 95,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

