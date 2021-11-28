DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHBCU. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,802 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 309,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter.

DHBCU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

