DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DexCom by 9.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in DexCom by 2.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DexCom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $591.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.01 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

