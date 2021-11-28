Devery Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,291.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $234,866.81 and approximately $7,291.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00231344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

