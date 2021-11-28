Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.11. 46,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,537. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.80. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.