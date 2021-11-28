Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.09).

AT1 stock opened at €5.54 ($6.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.13). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.45.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

