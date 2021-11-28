Dero (DERO) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $214.71 million and $600,812.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $19.48 or 0.00035835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,356.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.55 or 0.07523643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00349648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.63 or 0.01016693 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00084646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.19 or 0.00423478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.00428567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,022,699 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.