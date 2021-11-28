Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day moving average of $335.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

