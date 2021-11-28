Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

