Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 407 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

