Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

FUTY opened at $43.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

