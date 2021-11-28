Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

