Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $41,442.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00236205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.