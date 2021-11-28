Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $93.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
DELL stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72.
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
