Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $93.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DELL stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

