DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Price Tops $317.86 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $177.68 million and $1.89 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.86 or 0.00587693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DPI is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

