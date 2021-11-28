DEEPSPACE Hits 1-Day Volume of $212,854.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $23.48 million and approximately $212,854.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00060719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00101694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.02 or 0.07395297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,208.57 or 0.99772616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

