DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.25

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $550,016.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015416 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 234.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,519,178 coins and its circulating supply is 55,924,110 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

