Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $11.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.53. The stock had a trading volume of 205,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,315. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $252.85 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

