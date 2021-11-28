DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 433.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $2,887,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. 828,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,005. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $96.98 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.