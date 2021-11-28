Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 192,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,032,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

