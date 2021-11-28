Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

