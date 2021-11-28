D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Up 271.9% in November

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 271.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,532,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

